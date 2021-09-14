Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 279 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,434,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.15. 1,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,832. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.31 and a 1 year high of $110.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.81.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

