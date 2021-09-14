Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 423 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

NYSE LMT traded down $3.00 on Tuesday, reaching $343.31. 15,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $365.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.68. The company has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $399.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

