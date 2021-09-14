Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 477 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,007,673,000 after buying an additional 98,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,715,758,000 after buying an additional 230,261 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.9% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,192,004,000 after buying an additional 150,538 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,187,831,000 after buying an additional 185,998 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.99.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,665. The company has a market cap of $215.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $345.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

