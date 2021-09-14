Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,737 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,733,947 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $9.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $752.52. 331,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,331,811. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $693.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $667.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.30 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

