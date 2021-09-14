Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.81. The company had a trading volume of 265,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,427,856. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $474.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

