Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Takes $1.70 Million Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSGS stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.84. 149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,680. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.95. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $140.15 and a 1-year high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 34.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSGS. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

