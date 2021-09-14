Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,724 iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,804,000 after buying an additional 365,671 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,397,000 after acquiring an additional 440,361 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,034,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,256,000 after purchasing an additional 221,783 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,575,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,130 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,324,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,959,000 after purchasing an additional 31,762 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL opened at $138.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.37. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

