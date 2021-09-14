Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0725 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Pioneer High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Pioneer High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE:PHT opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. Pioneer High Income Fund has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $11.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

