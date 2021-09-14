Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.55. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $481.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LULU. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.33.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $425.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.65. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $434.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,585 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,305 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

