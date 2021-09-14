PlayGame Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $389,310.61 and $5,884.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00062317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00145161 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.80 or 0.00817948 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00043247 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.