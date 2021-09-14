Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pluristem Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) by 301.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Pluristem Therapeutics worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.