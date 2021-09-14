PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 374 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,903 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 369.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 336,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,514,000 after buying an additional 264,527 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 11.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 15,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.55%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

