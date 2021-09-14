PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $748,000 Holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the second quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period.

Shares of REMX stock opened at $115.82 on Tuesday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $119.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.36.

