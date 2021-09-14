PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $839,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 34,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,065,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KCE opened at $98.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.43 and a 200-day moving average of $91.65. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.97 and a fifty-two week high of $100.68.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

