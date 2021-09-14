PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $858,000 Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,905 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $353,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,883 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 45,897 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,936 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Foot Locker by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,198 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 72.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,618 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $124,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $7,387,429.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,697 shares of company stock valued at $12,436,587 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.59.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average of $58.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

