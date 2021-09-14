PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $763,000 in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $145,855,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $811,000. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000.

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.66.

