PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,223 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,022,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,564,000 after buying an additional 503,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,657,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,659,000 after acquiring an additional 173,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,737,000 after acquiring an additional 85,843 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,464,000 after purchasing an additional 200,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in The Mosaic by 222.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,915,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,960 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.58. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.