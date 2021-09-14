PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 597 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 31.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.37.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

