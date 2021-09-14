PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases New Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 31,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACVA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

In other news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 31,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $641,768.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $2,233,601.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 320,341 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,170.

ACV Auctions stock opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

