Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Price Up 64% This Week

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 56.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market cap of $3.21 million and $152,173.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded up 64% against the U.S. dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $175.95 or 0.00374510 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00065312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.47 or 0.00143617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00013827 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.04 or 0.00817441 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00043991 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token (CRYPTO:PGT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

