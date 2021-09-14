Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Sells $56,763.00 in Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Hans Tung sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $56,763.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Hans Tung sold 55,722 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $1,512,852.30.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Hans Tung sold 87,357 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $2,570,042.94.

On Monday, August 30th, Hans Tung sold 91,194 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $2,640,978.24.

On Friday, August 27th, Hans Tung sold 60,495 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $1,725,317.40.

Shares of POSH stock opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. Poshmark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 20.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.44.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.33 million. Poshmark’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on POSH shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Poshmark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth $5,559,000. SherpaCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth $1,484,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. 13.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

