Power Ledger (POWR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $17.41 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Power Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $133.42 million and $17.41 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00063073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00143872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.82 or 0.00811831 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00043623 BTC.

Power Ledger Coin Profile

POWR is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 457,485,997 coins. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

