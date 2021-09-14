PPL (NYSE:PPL) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Citigroup

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.54 on Friday. PPL has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PPL by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in PPL by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of PPL by 1.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,191,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,189,000 after buying an additional 20,732 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.