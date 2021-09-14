Prat Bhatt Sells 468 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, August 23rd, Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20.

CSCO stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.87. 12,807,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,916,217. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $244.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,921,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

