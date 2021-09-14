Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 67.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,488 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRI. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,171,000 after acquiring an additional 218,581 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,010,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,841,000 after acquiring an additional 166,973 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 27.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 526,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,873,000 after acquiring an additional 114,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,947,000 after acquiring an additional 100,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the first quarter valued at $7,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,413.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $149.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.77. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $107.63 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

PRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

