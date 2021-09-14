Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Shares of PRI opened at $149.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.48. Primerica has a 12 month low of $107.63 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,170,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 328,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,307,000 after buying an additional 13,866 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

