Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 954,905 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 954,905 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $749,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,001,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,922 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,505,000 after purchasing an additional 531,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,127,000 after purchasing an additional 119,213 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,982,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,894,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.15.

EXR stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.09. 4,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.29. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $194.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.