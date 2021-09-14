Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,714,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,413,744 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 4.05% of Fidelity National Financial worth $509,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNF stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $46.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,214. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265,622 shares in the company, valued at $12,314,235.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $1,816,925.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,824,190. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

