Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324,736 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,653 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Netflix worth $699,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after acquiring an additional 817,857 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,099,334,000 after acquiring an additional 505,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.79.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $9.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $579.33. 71,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,096,471. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $541.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $523.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $615.60. The firm has a market cap of $256.41 billion, a PE ratio of 61.07, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

