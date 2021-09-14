Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Up 6.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $90.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Prothena traded as high as $76.91 and last traded at $76.89. 6,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 447,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.49.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PRTA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $572,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,192 in the last ninety days. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prothena in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena by 60.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Prothena in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

