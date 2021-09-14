PSI Advisors LLC Purchases 601 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,565,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,550,000 after buying an additional 2,939,941 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $83,145,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,371,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,674,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,683,000 after buying an additional 527,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,699,000 after buying an additional 1,088,573 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

