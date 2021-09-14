PSI Advisors LLC Purchases 99 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in PayPal by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.1% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in PayPal by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 16,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $280.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $329.58 billion, a PE ratio of 68.41, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

