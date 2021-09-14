Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Stock Position Reduced by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,617 shares during the quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.59% of Psychemedics worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Psychemedics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

PMD stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.56. 27,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,396. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Psychemedics Co. has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $6.09 million during the quarter.

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

