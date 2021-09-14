PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the August 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBCRY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.16. 3,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,708. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $66.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day moving average is $55.52.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products.

