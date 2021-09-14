PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY)’s share price fell 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.70. 419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Home and Personal Care and Foods and Refreshment. The Home and Personal Care segment relates to the cleaning products, which are used in the household and cosmetic products.

