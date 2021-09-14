PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.950-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.500-$8.500 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PVH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.58.

PVH stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.97. 1,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,624. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $121.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PVH will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

