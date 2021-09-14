Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Honda Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Honda Motor stock opened at $31.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average is $31.06. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $97.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 41,462,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,248,000 after buying an additional 29,947,004 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,546,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,861,000 after purchasing an additional 376,125 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,973,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,215,000 after purchasing an additional 147,000 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,215,000. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.