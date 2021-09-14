Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.78.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $84.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.11. Q2 has a 12-month low of $76.90 and a 12-month high of $148.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,298,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $4,360,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,296,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,260 shares of company stock valued at $6,685,291. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 936.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 647.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

