Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Teleflex Incorporated Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Teleflex in a research note issued on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.54 EPS.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TFX. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.80.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $377.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $389.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in Teleflex by 0.5% during the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 5,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Teleflex by 5.7% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 60.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

