Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Issued By Raymond James

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) – Raymond James lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for The Descartes Systems Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DSGX. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.61.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $83.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.68. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $50.57 and a 1-year high of $86.88.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,023,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,645,000 after purchasing an additional 612,217 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11,172.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 538,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after purchasing an additional 533,284 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,910,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $15,946,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth $12,412,848,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

