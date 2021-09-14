QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in August

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

QADB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of QAD stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $87.25. 1,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. QAD has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of QAD during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QAD during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of QAD during the second quarter valued at $345,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of QAD during the second quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of QAD during the second quarter valued at $750,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QAD

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

