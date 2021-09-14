QCM Cayman Ltd. Acquires New Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 22,031 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,453,053 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $218,030,000 after buying an additional 2,078,576 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 516.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,446,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,127,516 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 20,156,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,287 shares during the period. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,214,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 2,035.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,143,656 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,785 shares during the period. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HMY shares. Morgan Stanley cut Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of HMY stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.0189 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

