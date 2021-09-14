QCM Cayman Ltd. Has $153,000 Stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

QCM Cayman Ltd. reduced its stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,077 shares during the quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Gerdau by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Gerdau by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 2.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gerdau alerts:

GGB stock opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. Gerdau S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1048 per share. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gerdau presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.