QCM Cayman Ltd. Invests $202,000 in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in CureVac in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in CureVac in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CureVac in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in CureVac in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CureVac by 270.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVAC opened at $66.05 on Tuesday. CureVac has a 12 month low of $43.00 and a 12 month high of $151.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion and a PE ratio of -58.97.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVAC. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 target price on CureVac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America cut CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CureVac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

