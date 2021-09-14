QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

QCR has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. QCR has a dividend payout ratio of 4.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect QCR to earn $5.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Shares of QCRH opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. QCR has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $52.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average is $47.94.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 24.50%. Analysts forecast that QCR will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QCR stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in QCR were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

