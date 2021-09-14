Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 44.1% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 66.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 79.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,800 shares of company stock worth $10,149,531. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.06.

Shares of PAYC opened at $465.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 160.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $437.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.43. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.00 and a fifty-two week high of $503.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

