Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,640,000 after buying an additional 4,562,881 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Exelon by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689,373 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Exelon by 14.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Exelon by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,997,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,879,000 after purchasing an additional 505,359 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

