Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $4.29 Million Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,666 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Proofpoint by 3,535.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Proofpoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Proofpoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $175.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.59. Proofpoint, Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $175.99.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

