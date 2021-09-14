Raise Hits Market Capitalization of $37,393.13 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Raise has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raise has a market cap of $37,393.13 and $25.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00063282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00142599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00013400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.99 or 0.00820860 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00043552 BTC.

About Raise

Raise is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

