Randall E. Paulson Acquires 15,000 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 15,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $907,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,372.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RILY traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,351. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.96.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 90.93%. The company had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RILY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

